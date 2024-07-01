AHMEDNASIR urges RUTO to disband the Government and form a Government of national unity or perish





Monday, July 1, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has urged President William Ruto to disband his government and form a government of national unity.

In his X platform, Ahmednasir said for the sake of the country's prosperity, Ruto should dismantle his government and invite all Kenyans into a fresh government.

“President @WilliamsRuto needs to dismiss his UDA government and form a GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL UNITY, accommodating all Kenyans,” Ahmednasir stated.

Ahmednasir spoke as President William Ruto accepted dialogue with Gen Z, who are calling for his resignation over bad governance.

"I hear the young people are saying they don’t want a multisectoral forum.

"Maybe we should have an engagement with the President on X.

"I’m open to having an engagement with the young people on a forum they are comfortable with.

"If they want me to engage with them on X, I will be there," Ruto declared on Sunday during a roundtable in the media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST