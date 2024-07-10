Mysterious deaths reported at Bishop KIENGEI’s JCM church after his ordination - Insiders speak.





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - A member of Bishop Kiengei’s Jesus Compassion Ministry Church (JCM) has raised concerns over mysterious deaths at the church, weeks after his colourful ordination ceremony that was attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The church’s matron reportedly addressed the issue last Sunday and urged the church members to pray because dark forces are wiping out the congregants.

A woman who was an active member of the church reportedly collapsed and died mysteriously after attending Kiengei’s ordination, leaving the congregants shocked.

Other church members are also reportedly falling sick mysteriously.

The church matron got sick after attending the burial of a congregant in Meru, who allegedly died mysteriously.

Two church members are currently admitted in hospital.

