Detectives nab narcotic traffickers disguised as travelers at bus station in Nairobi CBD after getting intelligence reports (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - Two suspects, Clinton Ndede and Kelvin Sibukhu were arrested earlier today at a bus station in Nairobi CBD after they were found with 17 bales of bhang approximated at Sh990,000 in street value.

The two were nabbed moments after disembarking from a Guardian bus from Budalangi, Busia County just before they boarded a super metro shuttle en route to Kamulu where they reside.

Search in their luggage by anti-narcotics officers saw the seizure of the 17 bales weighing 34kgs, hence their arrest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.