I won’t mourn a wicked man who brainwashed me and made me waste my youth sowing my hard earn money - A former JCC member speaks after Bishop KIUNA’s death.





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - A former member of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) has accused departed preacher Bishop Allan Kiuna of brainwashing her.

Taking to her Facebook account, the enraged lady, identified as Mwari Wa Gitau, lamented that she wasted her youth sowing her hard-earned money in Kiuna’s church, in the name of giving to God after being brainwashed.

She made it clear that although death is inevitable, she won’t join millions of Kenyans in mourning the late preacher

Her post has since gone viral and sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

Kiuna and his wife Kathy run a multi-billion church empire that targets middle-class Kenyans from fancy neighbourhoods.

They are among the founders of the prosperity gospel in Kenya.

















