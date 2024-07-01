I have given GACHAGUA two choppers to fly with – RUTO says and dismisses a fallout with his deputy.





Monday, July 1, 2024 - President Willliam Ruto has dismissed claims that his government has been frustrating Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua when using government choppers.

Gachagua has severally claimed that he has been denied choppers to attend official events.

But speaking during a roundtable interview with media houses on Sunday, Ruto said it was a lie and that he had given his DP two choppers for official use.

“I made sure my deputy whenever he needs transport and it is available, he is facilitated,” Ruto said.

“In fact, what I have done is that I have repaired and made available two police choppers the same size as mine that I use from the military for my deputy to use,” Ruto added.

Ruto explained that at times, Gachagua uses the presidential chopper when his assigned helicopters are in use.

On whether there were cracks within the Presidency, Ruto remarked that there was nothing big that could not be solved internally.

The Kenyan DAILY POST