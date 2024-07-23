Mwizi ni mwizi tu as it emerges that corrupt Governor LUSAKA used Sh25 million on flowers alone during Madaraka Day celebrations – Look! No wonder Gen Zs are furious





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 – Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka is in the eye of the storm yet again.

This is after it emerged that he used a whopping Ksh25 million on flowers during the Madaraka Day celebrations this year and Gen Zs now want answers.

Addressing the press yesterday, Lusaka confirmed that they allocated Ksh25 million for beautification projects for Madaraka Day celebrations.

While responding to a petition presented by Bungoma youth seeking clarity on the county’s spending for the celebrations, the governor explained that the county spent Ksh148 million.

The Governor further explained that the county spent Ksh25 million on urban beautification which included flower planting.

According to Lusaka, the flowers were planted along the Musikoma-Kanduyi road in Bungoma where the Masinde Muliro Stadium is located.

Meanwhile, within the budget, the County also paid Ksh18 million for billboards and signage.

On the other hand, the education and vocational department of the county received Ksh1 Million from the budgetary allocations for the day.

Roads and civil works which were conducted in preparation for the celebrations were allocated Ksh24.8 million.

Other notable expenditures within the budget included a Ksh5 Million for the preparation of the county handbook.

Additionally, the county spent Ksh15.5 million on advertising and publicity for the event with Ksh1.5 million being channelled to digital avenues of advertising.

Media mobilisation which took the biggest chunk of the advertising funds was allocated Ksh8 million while the rest was distributed among printing of fliers and flags.

The completion of the Masinde Muliro Stadium Phase 1 in readiness for the event cost the county Ksh60 million.

Lusaka is not new to controversies as he is on record to have purchased simple wheelbarrows for a whopping Sh116,000 each during his first term.

The Kenyan DAILY POST