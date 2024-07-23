Mwizi ni mwizi tu as it emerges that corrupt Governor LUSAKA used Sh25 million on flowers alone during Madaraka Day celebrations – Look! No wonder Gen Zs are furious

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 – Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka is in the eye of the storm yet again.
This is after it emerged that he used a whopping Ksh25 million on flowers during the Madaraka Day celebrations this year and Gen Zs now want answers.
Addressing the press yesterday,
Lusaka confirmed that they allocated Ksh25 million for beautification projects
for Madaraka Day celebrations.
While responding to
a petition presented by Bungoma youth seeking clarity on the county’s
spending for the celebrations, the governor explained that the county spent
Ksh148 million.
The Governor further explained
that the county spent Ksh25 million on urban beautification which included
flower planting.
According to Lusaka, the flowers
were planted along the Musikoma-Kanduyi road in Bungoma where the Masinde
Muliro Stadium is located.
Meanwhile, within the budget,
the County also paid Ksh18 million for billboards and signage.
On the other hand, the education and
vocational department of the county received Ksh1 Million from the budgetary
allocations for the day.
Roads and civil works which were
conducted in preparation for the celebrations were allocated Ksh24.8 million.
Other notable expenditures
within the budget included a Ksh5 Million for the preparation of the county
handbook.
Additionally, the county spent
Ksh15.5 million on advertising and publicity for the event with Ksh1.5 million
being channelled to digital avenues of advertising.
Media mobilisation which took
the biggest chunk of the advertising funds was allocated Ksh8 million while the
rest was distributed among printing of fliers and flags.
The completion of the Masinde
Muliro Stadium Phase 1 in readiness for the event cost the county Ksh60
million.
Lusaka is not new to
controversies as he is on record to have purchased simple wheelbarrows for a
whopping Sh116,000 each during his first term.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments