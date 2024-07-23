MURKOMEN’s brother-in-law squanders millions allocated to him to construct a runway at Kerenga Airstrip - The project has stalled (PHOTOs).









Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - In March this year, dismissed Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revealed the Ministry’s plan to expand the Kerenga Airstrip in Kericho County.

Murkomen reportedly gave the tender to build a 2-kilometer runway to his brother-in-law, who squandered the money.

The project has stalled and grass has started growing on the runway.

According to photos shared on social media, the runway is in a pathetic condition and not fit for planes to use it at the moment.

Murkomen’s brother-in-law, Nelson Koech, who is the Member of Parliament for Belgut, stole the money allocated to him to rehabilitate the airstrip and is allegedly constructing palatial mansions in Kipkelion.

See photos.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.