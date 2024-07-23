A man who hasn't married you nor met your family but keeps flaunting you on social media is reducing your market worth as a woman - LADY says







Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A media personality and community journalist, Onono Onimisi, has said that a man who flaunts the woman he is dating on social media is reducing her ‘market value’ and likely has no intention of marrying her.

"If your man refuses to publicize your relationship, it doesn't mean you are not valued instead. He's protecting you," she wrote in a Facebook on Tuesday, July 23.

What I'm insinuating is some of them know that they won't marry you, and in other to save you the stress of public opinion over your past lives, they keep you private

But some ladies fail to know that, 90% of men despise open relationships not as though they want to use it as levity in cheating but as a means of protection.

A man who hasn't married you nor met your family but kept flaunting you on social media is reducing your market worth as a woman. Ordinarily, no one is supposed to know who sees the colour of your underwear because society has its eyes on women

Real men with good intentions hardly publicize who they want to settle down with because they understand the power of privacy.

However, some women, out of obsession, go the extra mile to show the world their boyfriend. Laughs.

When you are no longer together and another man comes your way, we will help you count your customers.

If you have a boyfriend who keeps showcasing you, tell him to put a halt to it if he does not intend to pay your bride price anytime soon.

The life of women is very delicate therefore, diplomacy in your dealings should be your utmost watchword.



