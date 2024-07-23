A man who hasn't married you nor met your family but keeps flaunting you on social media is reducing your market worth as a woman - LADY says

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A media personality and community journalist, Onono Onimisi, has said that a man who flaunts the woman he is dating on social media is reducing her ‘market value’ and likely has no intention of marrying her.
"If your man refuses to
publicize your relationship, it doesn't mean you are not valued instead. He's
protecting you," she wrote in a Facebook on Tuesday, July 23.
What I'm insinuating is some
of them know that they won't marry you, and in other to save you the stress of
public opinion over your past lives, they keep you private
But some ladies fail to know
that, 90% of men despise open relationships not as though they want to use it
as levity in cheating but as a means of protection.
A man who hasn't married you
nor met your family but kept flaunting you on social media is reducing your
market worth as a woman. Ordinarily, no one is supposed to know who sees the
colour of your underwear because society has its eyes on women
Real men with good intentions
hardly publicize who they want to settle down with because they understand the
power of privacy.
However, some women, out of
obsession, go the extra mile to show the world their boyfriend. Laughs.
When you are no longer
together and another man comes your way, we will help you count your customers.
If you have a boyfriend who
keeps showcasing you, tell him to put a halt to it if he does not intend to pay
your bride price anytime soon.
The life of women is very delicate therefore, diplomacy in your dealings should be your utmost watchword.
