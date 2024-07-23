You will find yourself in the mortuary if you dare RUTO – DIDMUS BARASA now warns Gen Zs against going on a suicide mission by occupying JKIA





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has warned Gen Zs not to go on a suicide mission by marching to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in protests today.

In a statement shared on his X account, Barasa cautioned that attempting to go to a restricted area like JKIA could lead to severe consequences.

He warned the Gen Zs if they dared President William Ruto’s government, they might find themselves in police custody, and hospitals, and, unfortunately, some might even end up in the morgue.

“To all Gen Zs, make a choice tomorrow between going about your business or attempting to go to the airport and/or any other restricted places.

"Airport route will have only one consequence: finding yourself confined in one of the below government buildings (Majengo ya serikali).

"Some will go to police cells, others to hospitals, and some to the mortuary.

"The power to choose belongs to you; mimi sina uwezo. I have done my part as your de facto chairman,” Barasa declared.

The National Police Service (NPS) also warned protesters planning demonstrations on Tuesday, urging them to stay clear of state-protected areas.

“We urge all individuals participating in demonstrations to respect these legal provisions and refrain from attempting to enter or interfere with protected areas.

"The National Police Service is resolute in its commitment to uphold and enforce these laws,” NPS stated.

