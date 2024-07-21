MURKOMEN’s construction projects that he had started simultaneously are likely to stall due to lack of kickbacks - Insiders spill the beans.





Sunday, July 20, 2024 - Dismissed Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen had reportedly started massive construction projects across the country before he was fired from the lucrative Roads and Transport docket.

It is now emerging that he is worried that his multi-million projects will stall due to a lack of funding from big companies he was collecting kickbacks from.

So desperate is Murkomen that he has been lobbying to have a relative replace him in the cabinet to keep the gravy train moving in case he is not retained in the remaining slots.

