Drama as a suspected drug trafficker jumps of a moving vehicle and vanishes into a thicket after being cornered by detectives - His accomplice arrested and bhang worth Sh 11 Million seized (PHOTOs).





Sunday, July 20, 2024 - Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives in the coast region have arrested a drug trafficker and seized Cannabis sativa worth over Shs 11 million.

Acting on a tip-off, the detectives conducted an operation along Samburu-Kinango road where they laid an ambush at Mdomo centre, successfully intercepting a heavily laden Toyota Ipsum Reg. No. KBJ 679M.

Realizing the magnitude of the trouble that lay ahead, the car driver jumped out and vanished into a nearby thicket. However, the co-driver and comrade in crime, Elisha Omondi, 32, wasn't so lucky, as he was cornered and arrested.

A search conducted in the vehicle revealed seven green gunny sacks containing long khaki rolls of marijuana weighing 389.45 kgs with an estimated street value of Sh 11,683,500.

The suspect was escorted to Mombasa Urban Police Station for processing while the recovered narcotics were kept in safe custody as exhibit.

Meanwhile, the detectives are pursuing the elusive suspect and it is just a matter of time before he is smoked out of his bolthole.

