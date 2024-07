Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Kipchumba Murkomen’s brother-in-law Nelson Koech, who is the Member of Parliament for Belgut Constituency, was given the lucrative tender of rehabilitating Kerenga Airstrip in Kericho.

He pocketed the money and did a shoddy job.

The project stalled after Koech stole the money allocated for the rehabilitation of the airport.

See what was proposed vs what he delivered.









