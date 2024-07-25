MUDAVADI could be rendered jobless any time as Parliament forwards recommendations to abolish his office after public uproar

Friday, July 26, 2024 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi could be rendered jobless soon.
This is after the National
Assembly recommended the abolishment of his office after a public uproar, saying it
was unconstitutional.
These recommendations were
tabled to the National Assembly Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations
led by Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro.
The Parliament in the Report of
the Budget and Appropriations Committee on First Supplementary Estimates for Financial
Year 2024/25, revealed the proposal would be forwarded to President William
Ruto for action.
According to the Nyoro-led team,
only the Presidency can abolish the Executive Office currently being occupied
by Musalia Mudavadi.
“The Committee has taken note of
this proposal and will put forward a proposal for consideration by the
Executive, noting that the reorganization of the executive is a prerogative of
the Presidency,” the report indicated.
While the Budget and
Appropriations Committee recognized the proposal to abolish Mudavadi’s office,
the reorganization of the Executive was opposed by the Committee on
Administration and Internal Security.
This was in particular
concerning the abolishment of the Office of the First Lady, and the Office of
the Spouse to the Deputy President.
The Committee noted that the
abrupt abolishment of those offices could expose the national government to
litigation.
A similar situation could happen
should President William Ruto agree to the abolishment of Mudavadi’s office.
The offices of the First Lady
and Spouse of the Deputy President were abolished after agitation by the Gen Zs
who questioned the need to publicly finance those office.
Terminating the contracts of
staff working in those offices is expected to cost the taxpayer over Ksh530
million.
