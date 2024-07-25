MUDAVADI could be rendered jobless any time as Parliament forwards recommendations to abolish his office after public uproar





Friday, July 26, 2024 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi could be rendered jobless soon.

This is after the National Assembly recommended the abolishment of his office after a public uproar, saying it was unconstitutional.

These recommendations were tabled to the National Assembly Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations led by Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro.

The Parliament in the Report of the Budget and Appropriations Committee on First Supplementary Estimates for Financial Year 2024/25, revealed the proposal would be forwarded to President William Ruto for action.

According to the Nyoro-led team, only the Presidency can abolish the Executive Office currently being occupied by Musalia Mudavadi.

“The Committee has taken note of this proposal and will put forward a proposal for consideration by the Executive, noting that the reorganization of the executive is a prerogative of the Presidency,” the report indicated.

While the Budget and Appropriations Committee recognized the proposal to abolish Mudavadi’s office, the reorganization of the Executive was opposed by the Committee on Administration and Internal Security.

This was in particular concerning the abolishment of the Office of the First Lady, and the Office of the Spouse to the Deputy President.

The Committee noted that the abrupt abolishment of those offices could expose the national government to litigation.

A similar situation could happen should President William Ruto agree to the abolishment of Mudavadi’s office.

The offices of the First Lady and Spouse of the Deputy President were abolished after agitation by the Gen Zs who questioned the need to publicly finance those office.

Terminating the contracts of staff working in those offices is expected to cost the taxpayer over Ksh530 million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST