STEVEN OWINO, the rogue masked killer cop who was confronted by protesters and his mask removed was investigated by IPOA and charged with murder in 2021(LOOK).





Friday, July 26, 2024 - Protesters who turned up in Nairobi Central Business District on Thursday confronted a masked killer cop deployed to the streets to unleash terror on the peaceful protesters and removed his mask.

The rogue cop, identified as Steven Owino, was arraigned in court in 2021 in connection with the murder of a suspect.

He was investigated by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) alongside 5 other police officers after they killed Mr Slyvanus Oree Owinji in Homa Bay County.

They stormed his home and accused him of dealing with bhang, before beating him to death.

The same cop was deployed by the government to unleash terror on protesters in Nairobi CBD.

It is alleged that he shot dead one of the protesters along Parliament Road on June 25th when Gen Zs stormed Parliament.

























