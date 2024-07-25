KALONZO refuses to be RUTO’s Attorney General because the position is too small for him – Look! Did the president try to lure him?





Friday, July 26, 2024 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed rumors that he is seeking nomination as the next Attorney General in President William Ruto’s government.

Addressing the press yesterday, Kalonzo stated unequivocally that neither he nor his party has received any such offer.

“First of all, nobody has offered any position to me or to Wiper. That thing about the Attorney General is a mirage,” Kalonzo declared, putting to rest swirling rumours about his political future.

Kalonzo, a senior counsel, emphasized his extensive experience in various governmental roles, including serving as Vice President and holding multiple ministerial portfolios, saying going for the AG post to serve Ruto, who allegedly doesn’t listen to advice, would be demeaning for him.

“I may be senior counsel, which is okay; maybe that is the attraction. But this guy has been the Vice President of the republic, he has been a minister in many portfolios.

"Do you expect him to go and serve Ruto as Attorney General?

"I think it is expecting too much. In any event, the bottom line is no such thing; we are not interested,” Kalonzo stated.

When pressed further about his stance on joining the government, especially in light of Ruto’s recent nomination of four ODM members to his cabinet, Kalonzo was unequivocal.

“The simple truth is that we are not interested. And if you want to put it in the first-person singular – I am not interested.

"This other thing is a matter of ODM, we have addressed you today as Azimio la Umoja One Kenya,” he stated.

Kalonzo also confirmed that the ODM party had not indicated any intention to leave the Azimio coalition despite its members engaging with the government.

