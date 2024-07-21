Mt. Kenya should get the lion’s share of this govt or else… GACHAGUA now threatens RUTO as he vows to remain tribal





Monday, July 22, 2024 - Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to remain tribal in his push for a bigger stake in the government of President William Ruto for his Mt. Kenya region.

Speaking at a church service in PCEA Kayole on Sunday, Gachagua defended his stance on Mt. Kenya politics, dismissing critics who accused him of prioritizing the region at the expense of others.

He stated that he would continue lobbying for Mount Kenya's interests without fear or favour because it is his political bastion.

“I have been facing backlash for speaking in Kikuyu, and I want to say that I will continue.

"If loving our people and fighting for them is an offence then I accept my mistakes,” stated Gachagua.

Additionally, the DP added that Kenyans should embrace their native languages and uphold their customs.

Gachagua further stated that he would not relent even though he was termed as tribal because he was fighting for the rights of his people.

At the church service, Gachagua also committed to helping build churches for the community, emphasizing its importance.

Additionally, Gachagua revealed he would meet with the National Administration on Monday to resolve a local boundary dispute.

