RUTO keeps losing as Pastor BEN displays spent cartridge retrieved after rogue cops stormed his church and fired live bullets during Tuesday protests (VIDEO).


Monday, July 22, 2024 - Pastor Ben of Chosen Generation Church in Nakuru has condemned the police for storming his church during anti-government protests, where they fired live bullets.

Pastor Ben displayed a spent cartridge retrieved from his church as he condemned police brutality.

He claimed that police collected other spent cartridges to conceal evidence.

His congregation was holding a lunch hour service when the cops stormed in on Tuesday and started beating them and shooting aimlessly using live bullets.

“We have never seen live bullets being fired inside a church before. 

"I will make noise until such an incident never happens again,” he said.



