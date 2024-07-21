RUTO keeps losing as Pastor BEN displays spent cartridge retrieved after rogue cops stormed his church and fired live bullets during Tuesday protests (VIDEO).





Monday, July 22, 2024 - Pastor Ben of Chosen Generation Church in Nakuru has condemned the police for storming his church during anti-government protests, where they fired live bullets.

Pastor Ben displayed a spent cartridge retrieved from his church as he condemned police brutality.

He claimed that police collected other spent cartridges to conceal evidence.

His congregation was holding a lunch hour service when the cops stormed in on Tuesday and started beating them and shooting aimlessly using live bullets.

“We have never seen live bullets being fired inside a church before.

"I will make noise until such an incident never happens again,” he said.









Watch the video.

Pastor Ben of Chosen Generation where the police stormed in Nakuru ,came to today's sermon with the Spent cartridge that showed Police fired inside his church during the Tuesday's Protests...Weuh where are we going as a country? pic.twitter.com/Ge7ta40jou — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 21, 2024

