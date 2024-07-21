Kenyans are tired! See how they booed and heckled AISHA JUMWA when she begged RUTO to reappoint her to Cabinet!





Monday, July 22, 2024 - Former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa faced hostility in her backyard in Kilifi after she seemed to weigh into President William Ruto's Cabinet reconstitution exercise.

Jumwa appeared to hold no grudge against the president for his decision to dismiss her and others from the National Executive.

In light of the partial nominations done by Ruto last week, Jumwa crossed her fingers, quoting Bible verses ostensibly to manipulate the president to reappoint her to Cabinet.

"The president knows, and if it will delight him to see Aisha Jumwa in the Cabinet to continue, the people of Kilifi will say amen.

"And if he decides that Jumwa should not be in the Cabinet, we will equally say so because the Bible tells us to rejoice and be thankful in everything," she said.

However, her comments did not please a part of her audience.

They booed her mid-speech prompting her aides to intervene in calming them.

Ruto announced the first batch of his team, comprising 11 members, six of whom were recalled from the previous Cabinet.

It is now a question of wait and see if Ruto will buy into Jumwa’s appeal and reappoint her to Cabinet.

