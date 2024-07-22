Mother encourages her daughter's marriage to "scatter" after the husband went back on a promise that he made about her career progress







Monday, July 22, 2024 – A woman has disclosed how her mother encouraged her sister's marriage to "scatter" after the younger woman's husband tried to stiffle her career.

Narrating the story on X, the sister explained that there was a verbal agreement between her family and the man that her sister would further her education and work when they get married.

However, he went back on the first promise but the mother encouraged her daughter to stay.

When he tried to go back on the second promise by suggesting his wife quits her job, the woman's mother stepped in and pushed for the “scattering of the marriage.”

The X user wrote: "When my sister wanted getting married, there was a verbal agreement that she'll further her education & also work between my family and the said man.

"Few months into marriage, she got Msc form & started chasing admission.

"When she got the admission, this man said 'NO!'"

"My Mom pacified my sister since it's second degree and that she should wait til atleast a year.

"That was how she wasted money for form & acceptance fee.

"Few months later, this man proposed she quit her job since it's not like she's giving him the salary to share & do as he pleases.

"In conclusion, my Mom encouraged the marriage scattering herself

"How she go sponsor Pharmacy, a whole five years professional course which extended to nine years for my sister thanks to ASUU & not making Dispensing twice and not work???? God forbid!

"My sister is about to become a PhD holder while being a lecturer too."