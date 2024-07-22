“He prefers baby” - LADY shares her husband's angry reaction after she tried to show respect by addressing him as my Lord







Monday, July 22, 2024 – A lady called Eze Rita Ofoson has narrated how her husband ignored her after she addressed him as 'Nna anyi, my Lord' instead of baby, honey, and sweetheart.

She stated this while reacting to posts by a pharmacist and scholar, Maketere Ugwu Amoke, who said it's disrespectful for a woman to call her husband ‘baby’.





“I came back home yesterday, like our social media the most wisest man on earth, Maketere Ugwu Amoke had advocated that we the monogamous wife's should stop calling our husbands baby, Honey, sweetheart and Co that it's signs of disrespect in the highest order, so I tried to respect my own dear husband in fullness, I greeted him Nna anyi good evening sir, he my husband ignored me,” she wrote.

“I thought maybe he didn't heard me, so I repeated it, he ignored again, I tried changing it to, good evening my Lord, he ignored it also, I tapped him, good evening my lord and my personal saviour, my dear husband stood up and left with his phone, I entered our room, later came out and met with him, this time I greeted him Babe good evening, he responded good my love, welcome back, he asked if I am done saying nonsense, I told him that I want to start respecting you in fullness as our dear brother said, he told me that I get luck that it's not in public that I called him those names, so my brother Ugwu Amoke, biko my husband said he prefer Baby to Nna anyi and others.”



