Miss South Africa contestant with a Nigerian father, CHIDIMMA ADETSHINA faces xenophobic backlash over her nationality







Monday, July 22, 2024 – 23-year-old South African law student, Chidimma Vanessa Onwe, has faced backlash over her nationality after making it to the top 13 at the ongoing Miss South Africa (Miss SA) pageant.

Chidimma, who was born to a Nigerian father, a South African mother and raised in Soweto, has faced a torrent of abuse from some South Africans who claim she is not qualified to contest in the pageant.

Many social media users have pointed to her Nigerian roots, saying she's not a South African and should not be part of the pageant.

Others have also questioned why the Miss South Africa organisation permitted her to enter the competition.

Meanwhile, the Miss SA organisation has responded to xenophobic comments on social media regarding Chidimma.

Speaking to journalists, the organisation confirmed that Chidimma has met all the necessary requirements to participate in the pageant.

“All documentation provided by the entrants is screened and vetted,” the statement read.

“Chidimma is a South African citizen and has met all the requirements to be a part of the Miss South Africa competition. Her mother is South African (Zulu), and her father is Nigerian.”

According to Miss SA eligibility, contestants must be South African citizens and possess a valid ID or passport. If the contestant holds dual citizenship, documents relating to both must be made available

According to an amendment to the South African Citizenship Act, citizenship can be acquired by birth, descent, or naturalisation.

By birth means any individual born in the country, provided their parents are permanent residents.