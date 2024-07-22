Miss South Africa contestant with a Nigerian father, CHIDIMMA ADETSHINA faces xenophobic backlash over her nationality

Monday, July 22, 2024 – 23-year-old South African law student, Chidimma Vanessa Onwe, has faced backlash over her nationality after making it to the top 13 at the ongoing Miss South Africa (Miss SA) pageant.
Chidimma, who was born to a Nigerian father, a South African
mother and raised in Soweto, has faced a torrent of abuse from some South
Africans who claim she is not qualified to contest in the pageant.
Many social media users have pointed to her Nigerian roots,
saying she's not a South African and should not be part of the pageant.
Others have also questioned why the Miss South Africa
organisation permitted her to enter the competition.
Meanwhile, the Miss SA organisation has responded to
xenophobic comments on social media regarding Chidimma.
Speaking to journalists, the organisation confirmed that
Chidimma has met all the necessary requirements to participate in the pageant.
“All documentation provided by the entrants is screened and
vetted,” the statement read.
“Chidimma is a South African citizen and has met all the requirements
to be a part of the Miss South Africa competition. Her mother is South African
(Zulu), and her father is Nigerian.”
According to Miss SA eligibility, contestants must be South
African citizens and possess a valid ID or passport. If the contestant holds
dual citizenship, documents relating to both must be made available
According to an amendment to the South African Citizenship
Act, citizenship can be acquired by birth, descent, or naturalisation.
By birth means any individual born in the country, provided their parents are permanent residents.
