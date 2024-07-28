Molo MP KIMANI KURIA forgives those who invaded and torched his home – Urges Police to release them.

Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Molo Member of Parliament Kimani Kuria has said he has forgiven all those who invaded and looted his home during the height of the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests.
The legislator took to X on Saturday, stating that those
apprehended in connection with the invasion should be set free and all charges
against them dropped.
"I ask @DCI_Kenya and the
police to withdraw charges against all the youth that were arrested and
charged. Let them be released so that they can get back to work," Kuria
wrote.
The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmaker, however,
warned that grave repercussions would follow any second invasion, noting that
all suspects would be held accountable.
"But let us also agree on
one thing, doing it once is not a mistake but repeating it is a mistake. Let us
never repeat that despite how angry we will be," he said.
Kuria, who is the National
Assembly Finance and Planning Chairperson, was under fire at the height of the
protests as he was blamed for being part of the team that voted in favour of
the punitive and now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024.
