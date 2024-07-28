Molo MP KIMANI KURIA forgives those who invaded and torched his home – Urges Police to release them.





Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Molo Member of Parliament Kimani Kuria has said he has forgiven all those who invaded and looted his home during the height of the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests.

The legislator took to X on Saturday, stating that those apprehended in connection with the invasion should be set free and all charges against them dropped.

"I ask @DCI_Kenya and the police to withdraw charges against all the youth that were arrested and charged. Let them be released so that they can get back to work," Kuria wrote.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmaker, however, warned that grave repercussions would follow any second invasion, noting that all suspects would be held accountable.

"But let us also agree on one thing, doing it once is not a mistake but repeating it is a mistake. Let us never repeat that despite how angry we will be," he said.

Kuria, who is the National Assembly Finance and Planning Chairperson, was under fire at the height of the protests as he was blamed for being part of the team that voted in favour of the punitive and now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024.

