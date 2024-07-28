Leaked video of UHURU KENYATTA’s over 20 luxurious armoured vehicles at his Caledonia home which is next to State House.





Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, claims that former President Uhuru Kenyatta has over 20 luxurious cars at his posh Caledonia home which is next to State House.

Taking to his X account, Alai shared a video of the high-end cars owned by Uhuru and claimed that most of them are armoured.

He further claimed that Uhuru has another garage in Ruiru with over 30 cars and is reportedly guarded by GSU officers.

Alai said it was laughable for Uhuru to claim that the government had denied him access to vehicles yet, he has over 50 luxurious vehicles.

“Uhuru has been crying how he has been denied access to vehicles. In his house which is next to State House, he has over 20 cars with most of them being armoured. There is another garage in Ruiru with over 30 cars and guarded GSU,’’ he tweeted.

In June this year, Uhuru’s spokesperson Kanze Dena came out guns blazing and alleged that the government had not acquired new cars for his office as required in the constitution.

Dena alleged that Uhuru is currently using vehicles given to him on a transitional basis.

