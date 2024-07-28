ROBERT ALAI reveals why ‘Gen Z spokesman’ KASMUEL MCOURE may die soon – Let's pray for him





Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai Onyango, has revealed why Gen Z's spokesman’ Kasmuel Mcoure, may die soon.

This is after Kasmuel appeared in an interview on Citizen TV on Saturday evening and explained the reasons behind the Gen Z protests in the country.

Kasmuel, who is an Alliance High School alumnus, brilliantly explained why Gen Z wants to rescue the country from the bad governance of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime headed by President William Ruto.

Kasmuel told Citizen TV presenter Olive Burrows that the issues raised by Gen Zs don’t require dialogue but only actions from Ruto’s regime.

However, Alai, who appeared to be tuned into Citizen TV to listen to Kasmuel, urged Kenyans to save the Gen Z spokesman, warning that he might die out of his illusions and imaginations.

Alai said Kasmuel is living an alternative reality and someone should save him from himself.

“Kasmuel needs guidance or he will die out of his illusions and imaginations. He is living an alternative reality.

“Someone should save him from himself,” Alai wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Kenyan DAILY POST