ROBERT ALAI reveals why ‘Gen Z spokesman’ KASMUEL MCOURE may die soon – Let's pray for him

Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai Onyango, has revealed why Gen Z's spokesman’ Kasmuel Mcoure, may die soon.
This is
after Kasmuel appeared in an interview on Citizen TV on Saturday evening and
explained the reasons behind the Gen Z protests in the country.
Kasmuel,
who is an Alliance High School alumnus, brilliantly explained why Gen Z wants
to rescue the country from the bad governance of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime
headed by President William Ruto.
Kasmuel told Citizen TV presenter Olive Burrows that the
issues raised by Gen Zs don’t require dialogue but only actions from Ruto’s
regime.
However, Alai, who appeared to be tuned into Citizen TV to
listen to Kasmuel, urged Kenyans to save the Gen Z spokesman, warning that he
might die out of his illusions and imaginations.
Alai said Kasmuel is living an
alternative reality and someone should save him from himself.
“Kasmuel needs guidance or he
will die out of his illusions and imaginations. He is living an alternative
reality.
“Someone should save him from
himself,” Alai
wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
