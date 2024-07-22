Extreme eater, 24, dies while livestreaming herself eating for 10 hours







Monday, July 22, 2024 – An extreme eater died in front of horrified viewers after binging on food for hours during a livestream.

Pan Xiaoting, 24 passed away on July 14, while livestreaming herself eating.

An autopsy revealed the former waitress' stomach was left "deformed" and full of "undigested food," TimesNow reports.

Xiaoting's livestreams reportedly lasted for up to 10 hours and involved her eating around 10kg of food, despite warnings from her parents and well-wishers.

The influencer from China was taking part in a live stream on Mukbang when tragedy struck.

Mukbang is a type of video where hosts consume large amounts of food while interacting with their audience in real time.

Xiaoting was known for her long videos, according to China News.

It even emerged that she'd been hospitalised before for gastrointestinal bleeding, but continued eating dangerously and livestreaming it.

On social media, one person described her as "literally a victim of gluttony" as the incident highlighted the dangers of taking part in extreme feats for online fame.

Some also questioned the need to perform such challenges.

In 2020, China introduced regulations to curb excessive eating in Mukbang content with streamers facing fines if they violate the rules.