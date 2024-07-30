'Miracle' man, 30, who woke up from 244-day coma is struck and killed by pickup truck







Monday, July 29, 2024 - A 30-year-old man, who miraculously survived a 244-day coma during which doctors wanted to harvest his organs, has now been killed by a pickup truck.

Drew Kohn was just days from his 23rd birthday in 2017 when he got into a motorcycle crash that sent him into a deep coma with a traumatic brain injury.

Miraculously, he woke up after eight months in a coma.

"They would have harvested his organs," his mother, Yolanda Osborne-Kohn, told WTLV-TV News.

"It was because of my faith that gave me the boldness to speak up and push back and let them know, 'You’re not getting a toenail or an eyelash.'"





She said her son was even brain-dead at one point, but she wouldn’t give up hope.

Drew was sent home, still in a coma — until his mom’s faith was miraculously rewarded.

He woke up one day and allegedly told his stunned mother, "Yeah, Mom, I’m OK. I love you, Mom."

After years of gruelling rehab, Drew was dubbed a modern-day miracle when he began walking again.

Sadly, he was killed on Friday, July 26, 2024, when a pickup truck hit him while he was walking on Collins Road in Jacksonville around 5:30 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver, who told cops he hadn’t seen Drew, pulled over and called 911, but it was too late. He was pronounced dead at the scene, WLTV-TV said.





Despite her heartache, Osborne-Kohn said she is grateful she had seven borrowed years with her son.

"God honoured my request, and I’m not mad. I’m not angry. I’m at peace," she told the outlet. "I got seven years and like Hezekiah who turned his face to the wall, I remember sitting on Drew’s hospital bed and saying to myself, 'Thy will be done.'"

She said she believes her son is now in heaven and no longer suffering.

"Drew is healed, walking, not struggling to keep his balance," she said. “His arm is probably lifted so high saying 'Thank you, Jesus!' Drew probably has a football in one hand and a Bible in the other.”