LADY GAGA reveals she is engaged







Monday, July 29, 2024 - Lady Gaga is engaged to longtime boyfriend, Michael Polansky.

In a now-viral TikTok, Gaga referred to her boyfriend of several years now as "my fiancé" when introducing him to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at an Olympic swim event.

Attal is the one who posted the video online.

No further details about when he might have popped the question were provided.

The couple was first seen kissing and canoodling at a NYE party in 2020 and then made their relationship public a few months later after attending the Super Bowl together in Miami.

Lady Gaga has been engaged twice before, but never married.