I don’t want salary increase while Kenyans are suffering – Senator EDWIN SIFUNA tells moribund SRC.





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - Nairobi County Senator Edwin Sifuna has rejected the proposed salary increase that would raise his pay by Sh14,000.

In response to the report on the pay rise for senior state officials, Sifuna said he does not need a salary increase.

The increase was gazetted by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

“Let’s be clear what we are talking about here. The SRC is proposing to add 14k to my salary.

"I didn’t ask for it. I don’t need it. It’s still money, in a country where many have no income, but for perspective, I pay close to 300k in income tax every month," Sifuna said.

The Nairobi Senator further added:

"I will not fight for 14k extra when the whole country is saying we need to lessen taxpayer burden. I don’t want this 14k. Ikae."

In the new salaries, which are effective July 1, while the salaries of the President and his deputy will remain the same, that of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and other Cabinet Secretaries will increase to Sh990,000 from Sh957,000.

Principal Secretaries, Inspector General, and Director General NIS will now earn Sh819,844 up from Sh792,519 a month.

Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police and Administration police, the Director of Criminal Investigations will earn Sh684,233 from Sh652,742 previously.

Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate will each take home Sh1,208,362 monthly up from Sh1,185,327.

Deputy Speakers will now take home Sh966,690 monthly, while Majority and minority leaders will take Sh800,019.

Members of the National Assembly and the Senate will also take Sh739,600 as gross salary, up from Sh725,502.

