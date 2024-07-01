MIGUNA MIGUNA begs Kenyans to come out in MILLIONS to NAIROBI CBD on Tuesday and send RUTO home





Monday, July 1, 2024 - Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has urged Kenyans to come out in large numbers on Tuesday and demonstrate in Nairobi’s Central Business District(CBD) to oust President William Ruto from power.

The general, as he is known by Gen Zs, urged 10 million Kenyans to gather at Nairobi CBD and oust Ruto from power.

“We finish the job on Tuesday and Thursday. Let’s make it 10 million strong.

"Don’t listen to anyone selling you fear.

"This is the time. No army can or will shoot at 10 million peaceful protestors. #RutoMustGoNow #RutoMustGo,” Miguna wrote on X

“Anyone who doesn’t use the hashtag #RutoMustGoNow and #RutoMustGo with his entire regime in their posts isn’t genuine and is likely an NIS agent.

"All patriotic revolutionaries of ALL GENERATIONS must use these hashtags and march in our millions until victory!” Miguna added.

The youthful Kenyan protestors are expected to demonstrate in Nairobi on Tuesday to compel President William Ruto to resign over bad governance and corruption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST