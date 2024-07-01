I voted YES for the Finance Bill 2024 and I will not apologise - UDA MP tells his electorate





Monday, July 1, 2024 - An outspoken United Democratic Alliance(UDA) Member of Parliament has maintained that he has no apologies for voting for the contentious Finance Bill 2024, which was later withdrawn by President William Ruto.

Addressing his constituents on Sunday, Kuresoi North Member of Parliament Alfred Mutai, noted that he had read the Bill and that it had good things for his constituency.

"I voted yes and I will not apologise because I knew voting for the finance bill would enable the construction of our roads.

"I read the finance bill on your behalf," the MP stated.

Mutai further condemned the destruction of property at Molo MP Kimani Kuria's home, who is also the Chairman of the Finance and National Planning Committee in the National Assembly.

He asserted that the incident was uncalled for, maintaining that Kuria had implemented many projects in his constituency.

