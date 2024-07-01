I was asked about my association with UHURU and GACHAGUA and allegations of trafficking arms from CONGO – ALFRED KETER says





Monday, July 1, 2024 - Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, has revealed the questions police were asking him when they arrested him on Sunday.

Keter was abducted by men believed to be Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) officers on his way from church on Sunday.

Addressing the press, Keter, who has since been released, stated that he was asked about his relationship with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The former lawmaker said detectives also quizzed him whether he played any role in trafficking arms to Congo as law enforcement authorities suspected him of doing.

“When I was arrested, I was asked about my relationship with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and my relationship with the current Deputy President, Keter stated.

However, Keter was adamant that the reason behind his dramatic arrest was his stand on the anti-Finance Bill protests that have been taking place in the country.

