I was asked about my association with UHURU and GACHAGUA and allegations of trafficking arms from CONGO – ALFRED KETER says

Monday, July 1, 2024 - Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, has revealed the questions police were asking him when they arrested him on Sunday.
Keter was abducted by men
believed to be Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) officers on his way
from church on Sunday.
Addressing the press, Keter, who
has since been released, stated that he was asked about his relationship with
former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
The former lawmaker said
detectives also quizzed him whether he played any role in
trafficking arms to Congo as law enforcement authorities suspected him of
doing.
“When I was arrested, I was
asked about my relationship with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and my
relationship with the current Deputy President, Keter stated.
However, Keter was adamant that
the reason behind his dramatic arrest was his stand on the anti-Finance Bill
protests that have been taking place in the country.
