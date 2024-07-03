Meet a wealthy Kikuyu businessman and GACHAGUA’s friend who was grilled by an intelligence team on suspicion of sponsoring goons in Nakuru during anti-government protests (PHOTOs).





Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Flamboyant businessman Maina Wakabura was on Wednesday grilled by a state intelligence team over links to financing anti-government protests in Nakuru.

Wakabura was accused of sponsoring goons to infiltrate the peaceful anti-finance bill protests to create mayhem and destabilize the government.

He was grilled by a team of DCI officers and intelligence officers from NIS for over two hours.

However, he denied the allegations levelled against him.

Wakabura is a close ally of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

They have been spotted together several times in public functions.

Gachagua has been accused of funding goons to infiltrate the peaceful protests through proxies.

NIS boss Noordin Haji reportedly gave intelligence reports to President Ruto that Gachagua and former President Uhuru Kenyatta were funding goons through proxies to cause chaos during the protests, with the aim of destabilizing the government.

