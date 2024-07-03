Meet a wealthy Kikuyu businessman and GACHAGUA’s friend who was grilled by an intelligence team on suspicion of sponsoring goons in Nakuru during anti-government protests (PHOTOs).

Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Flamboyant businessman Maina Wakabura was on Wednesday grilled by a state intelligence team over links to financing anti-government protests in Nakuru.
Wakabura was
accused of sponsoring goons to infiltrate the peaceful anti-finance bill
protests to create mayhem and destabilize the government.
He was
grilled by a team of DCI officers and intelligence officers from NIS for over
two hours.
However, he
denied the allegations levelled against him.
Wakabura is a
close ally of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
They have
been spotted together several times in public functions.
Gachagua has
been accused of funding goons to infiltrate the peaceful protests through
proxies.
NIS boss
Noordin Haji reportedly gave intelligence reports to President Ruto that
Gachagua and former President Uhuru Kenyatta were funding goons through proxies
to cause chaos during the protests, with the aim of destabilizing the
government.
Below are photos of the Nakuru-based businessman accused of sponsoring goons during protests.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
