A man and his Kisii girlfriend traced to the Kenya-Tanzania border by homicide detectives after killing a businessman in Eastleigh, Nairobi.





Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Detectives from DCI HQS Homicide Directorate have arrested two suspects believed to be architects of terror, who orchestrated the gruesome murder of Tanzanian businessman Gerald Raphael Ramale of Eastleigh12th Street, 2nd Avenue.

Dennis Abiola alias Wolfan alongside his partner in crime Christine Moraa who doubles as his girlfriend, were arrested at Entarara-Loitoktok area on the Kenya-Tanzania border.

On the fateful night of March 24, 2024, the deceased was found by his nephew lying in a pool of blood at his house, dead.

He had been stabbed multiple times by the suspects, who stole his two mobile phones, a Samsung Galaxy S10 and an Oppo Reno 8T.

Like bloodhounds on a scent, detectives traced the elusive culprits to their Loitoktok hideout, ultimately apprehending them and recovering the deceased's phones.

The suspects have been arraigned and custodial orders granted to the police until July 7 when the case will be mentioned.

