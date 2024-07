Friday, July 12, 2024 - Maureen Esisi has referred to herself as a "fear men ambassador".

The businesswoman, who used to be married to actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, shared new photos of herself on Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote:

"Born to be a lover girl but forced to be a 'Fear Men' ambassador."

She also shared a slide that says she's not hard to date, as long as you can ignore her posts.