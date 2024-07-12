KIM KARDASHIAN injected salmon sperm into her face to look younger

Friday, July 12, 2024 - Kim Kardashian has shared the latest anti-ageing treatment she's tried out.
On the latest episode of "The Kardashians," which
was released on Hulu on July 11, the Skims founder, 43, opened up about getting
an unusual facial in hopes of achieving a more youthful appearance.
"I got a salmon sp3rm facial with salmon sp3rm injected
into my face," she revealed to her mother, Kris Jenner, who appeared
stunned.
Salmon sp3rm facials have been popular in Korea for
years and promise to boost collagen, increase cell turnover, and help with
pigmentation issues.
Jennifer Aniston, 55, has also experimented with the
treatment and spoke about her facial experience in a 2023 interview with
the Wall Street Journal.
