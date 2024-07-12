It hurts to see a woman you call a wife spill everything you both discussed in secret - Man laments days after announcing end of his marriage







Friday, July 12, 2024 – A Germany-based African man Enogie has lamented about his wife a few days after publicly announcing their marriage had ended.

In a new post on Facebook, the father of four wondered how he ended up marrying a ‘bad wife.’

“B*d wife. U have allowed the enemy to use u against me, I pray u heal from this, I just hope u will forgive urself, by the time u re watching the replay of what u did,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Friday, July 11, 2024.

“It hurts to see a woman u call a wife, spill everything u both discuss in secrete & she never feel remorseful. Lord heal every broken hearts.”







