MASON GREENWOOD wins Getafe's player of the season after impressive loan spell



Monday, July 01, 2024 - Mason Greenwood has been named Getafe's player of the season after starring on loan at the Spanish club last term.

Greenwood, 22, joined Getafe on a season-long loan from Manchester United last summer following a mutual agreement with the Red Devils after he was arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted rape.

The Crown Prosecution Service subsequently dropped the charges in February 2023 after key witnesses withdrew and new material came to light.

He settled into life quickly in Spain, and was named player of the month at Getafe in December and April.

After finishing the campaign with eight goals and six assists in 33 appearances, he has now been voted player of the season.

Greenwood was pictured with his award on Sunday as Getafe announced the news on social media, but his time at the club appears to be over due to Getafe not having the budget to sign him permanently.

The forward has one year remaining on his United contract but looks likely to leave this summer so he doesn't leave for free in 2025.

Multiple European giants have shown interest in Greenwood, with Juventus making a £40m proposal for him earlier this month.