England star, JUDE BELLINGHAM, faces ban from Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland for making x-rated gesture after goal against Slovakia







Monday, July 01, 2024 - England and Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham could be banned from the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland as UEFA awaits a report on his X-rated gesture after his goal against Slovakia

The Real Madrid star scored a spectacular equaliser in the 95th minute against Slovakia to help England to the round of 16.

England went on to beat Slovakia 2-1 after extra time thanks to a headed winner by captain Harry Kane.

But Bellingham landed himself in trouble after performing an X-rated gesture, seemingly aimed at one of the benches, while celebrating his goal.

The 21-year-old was seen moving his right hand from his face towards his groin, before thrusting it back and forth while staring towards the sidelines.

However, Bellingham later explained via social media that it was: 'An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game.'

He added: 'Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.'





Portuguese newspaper A Bola has reported that UEFA may consider the act worthy of a one-match ban.

It is not the first time the gesture has been made by an individual in football. Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone made an apology after a similar gesture in the Champions League in 2019 when his side beat Juventus.

His 'cojones' gesture was then mimicked by Cristiano Ronaldo in the return leg, as the Italian club produced an incredible comeback to win 3-2 on aggregate.

However, the Portuguese star escaped a ban and was instead fined €20,000 for 'improper conduct' by UEFA.