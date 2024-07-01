England star, JUDE BELLINGHAM, faces ban from Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland for making x-rated gesture after goal against Slovakia

Monday, July 01, 2024 - England and Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham could be banned from the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland as UEFA awaits a report on his X-rated gesture after his goal against Slovakia
The Real Madrid star scored a spectacular
equaliser in the 95th minute against Slovakia to help England to the round of
16.
England went on to beat Slovakia 2-1 after extra time thanks
to a headed winner by captain Harry Kane.
But Bellingham landed himself in trouble after performing an
X-rated gesture, seemingly aimed at one of the benches, while celebrating his
goal.
The 21-year-old was seen moving his right hand from his face
towards his groin, before thrusting it back and forth while staring towards the
sidelines.
However, Bellingham later explained via social
media that it was: 'An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who
were at the game.'
He added: 'Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.'
Portuguese newspaper A Bola has reported that UEFA
may consider the act worthy of a one-match ban.
It is not the first time the gesture has been made by an
individual in football. Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone made an apology
after a similar gesture in the Champions League in 2019 when his side beat
Juventus.
His 'cojones' gesture was then mimicked by Cristiano Ronaldo
in the return leg, as the Italian club produced an incredible comeback to win
3-2 on aggregate.
However, the Portuguese star escaped a ban and was instead
fined €20,000 for 'improper conduct' by UEFA.
