Married Dutch couple, 70 and 71, who spent their lives together after meeting in pre-school are killed by lethal injection in double-euthanasia

Monday, July 01, 2024 - A devoted Dutch couple who spent their lives together after meeting pre-school have died by lethal injection in double euthanasia.
Jan Faber and Els van Leeningen, aged 70 and 71, were
married for almost five decades before they ended their lives by lethal
injection at the same time in early June.
In the moments before their deaths, the pair were surrounded
by friends and family, including their son, who had found his parents' decision
to end their lives hard to take.
'You don't want to let your parents die,' Jan said of his
reaction. 'So there have been tears - our son said, "Better times will
come, better weather"- but not for me.' Els agreed, saying before her
death: 'There is no other solution.'
Jan, who worked as a cargo boat operator, had been suffering
from severe back pain for over 20 years, while his wife was diagnosed with
dementia in 2022 which has since worsened.
'I've lived my life, I don't want pain anymore,' Jan told
the BBC. 'The life we've lived, we're getting old [for it]. We think it
has to be stopped.'
The couple enjoyed a lifelong partnership, first meeting in
kindergarten. Jan went on to play hockey for the Netherlands' national youth
team before training as a sports coach, while Els became a primary school
teacher.
They shared a passion for the sea and spent much of their
lives living on boats.
This shared interest was turned into a career, with the pair
buying a cargo boat and setting up a goods transportation company.
They had a son, who went to boarding school in the week
while they lived on the water, and who they would take on sailing holidays.
After more than a decade of heavy lifting and hands-on work,
Jans' back pain became serious, and the couple moved back on land into a
caravan.
After undergoing surgery in 2003, Jans stopped working.
While Els was still working as a teacher, her husband's
physical limitations and lower quality of life forced the couple to start
thinking about assisted dying before they joined NVVE - Netherlands' 'right to
die' organisation.
In 2018, Els retired from teaching when she began to show
early signs of dementia, a disease her father had suffered and died from.
She was officially diagnosed in November 2022, and it
progressively got worse to the point where she struggled to construct
sentences.
According to Mail Online, the couple's GP was uncomfortable
with accepting their case for euthanasia due to Els' dementia, which can create
uncertainty around a patient's capacity to give consent.
The couple turned to the Centre of Expertise on Euthanasia,
which gives advice on assisted dying and has a mobile clinic that carries out
procedures in patients' homes.
Ahead of their appointment, Els and Jan spent the day with
their son and grandchildren.
They played games, chatted and Els went for a beach walk
with her son.
'I remember we were having dinner in the evening, and I got
tears in my eyes just watching us all having that final dinner together,' he
said.
On the day they were due to die, Els and Jan had two
final hours together with their loved ones.
They used the time to share their memories and listened to
music - Idlewild by Travis for Els, the Beatles' Now and Then for Jan.
After that, their son said, the doctors came in and
'everything happened quickly', with the medics following their procedures and
then it happening in 'just a matter of minutes'.
The couple were administered lethal injections
simultaneously by two doctors and died together on June 3.
In 2023, 9,068 people died by euthanasia in the Netherlands
- up 348 in 2022.
Of the 8,720 people to die by euthanasia in the
Netherlands in 2022, 29 were couples. In 2021, 16 couples died this way. In
2018, there were nine.
0 Comments