Reality show star KYLIE JENNER and actor TIMOTHEE CHALAMET spotted together for the first time in months







Monday, July 01, 2024 - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance is still going strong after several months out of the spotlight, as they recently enjoyed a date night together.

The couple, who began dating last year, were spotted having a rare movie night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood over the weekend. They attempted to keep a low profile, both dressed casually in baseball caps and face masks.





There was no visible PDA as Kylie and Timothée kept their hands to themselves while making their way to the theater. This is quite different from their usual behavior, as they have previously shown off their relationship at high-profile events like a Beyoncé concert, the 2024 Golden Globes, and the U.S. Open.

Their efforts to avoid attention were likely due to the fact that they hadn't been photographed together in months. Timothée has been busy filming his new movie, "A Complete Unknown," where he portrays a young Bob Dylan, primarily in New York City. Meanwhile, Kylie has been managing her makeup empire in Calabasas and raising her two children, Stormi and Aire, with ex Travis Scott.

Despite their recent outing, Kylie attended her sister Khloe Kardashian's 40th birthday party solo.