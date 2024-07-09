Many families are practically kept alive by the effort of the woman in the house - Man says







Tuesday, July 09, 2024 - A man called Andrew Dave Babre has said that women are the backbone of families.

He also encouraged young women to work towards financial independence as families are not raising decent boys these days.

"Women have been standing on their own for a long time already. Many families are practically kept alive by the effort of the woman in the house. She trade, she work, she grow crops and make money to support her children and sometimes even pay for the existence of the "man of the house". Women, start young, have something for yourself, many families are not raising decent boys these days," he wrote.

“For many people out there, you are able to go to school because mama sell food under rain and sun, mama jump on the back of trucks before sunrise to go sell and buy in the bush markets, mama sweep the streets or clean people's houses, mama leave you for house go do nanny, mama work as a civil servant or in the military and paramilitary.”