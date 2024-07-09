"Your tweets can come true" Mum-to-be writes as she's set to welcome twins 13 years after tweeting about it







Tuesday, July 09, 2024 - A woman has gone on X to share how she manifested being a twin mum.

The X user had tweeted back in May 2011 that she saw the cutest twin babies and now wants to have twins.

Now, 13 years later, she is expecting twin babies with her man.

She shared photos from her pregnancy photoshoot to announce the good news. She also quoted her old tweet where she hoped for twins.

In the caption, she wrote: “Take it from me, your tweets can come true.”

Her twin sons will be born later this year.