'Inappropriate' message KANYE WEST allegedly sent to a 22-year-old while married to wife BIANCA CENSORI revealed







Tuesday, July 09, 2024 - Kanye West has been accused of sending 'inappropriate' messages to a young model despite being married to his wife, Bianca Censori.

American model, Mikaela Lafuente, 22, accused Kanye of messaging her on Instagram earlier this year asking her to 'hang out' and listen to his new album.

The model and influencer, who is dating 24-year-old TikTok star Bryce Hall, slammed the singer-songwriter for being 'inappropriate' and pointing out that, at 47 years old, he's over twice her age.

Mikaela admitted she found the interaction - which took place in March,- particularly 'odd' given that they had never spoken in person before.

'It was funny. Bryce and I were in Vegas and I was going through my Instagram DMs and I saw this [Kayne West's message],' she recalled.

'At first, I didn't believe it and thought it was a fake account, but it wasn't,' she continued.

'The message was pretty odd as I had never spoken to him or seen him in person before,' she explained.

Screenshots of the exchange taken from Mikaela's Instagram show the message exchange

In the screengrab, Kanye's initial message to the 22-year-old reads: 'Back in Cali.'

The messages then go on to ask if she wanted to 'hang out' and listen to his new album, but the model declined.

Now, the content creator has hit out at the rapper, saying it was 'inappropriate' for him to message her, especially given that he has a wife and is 'twice her age'.

'I don't think it's acceptable to be messaging other women when you're married. It's not acceptable and it's something I'd stand behind forever,' she said firmly.

Mikaela added she thinks cheating in a relationship is 'unacceptable', with Kanye being married to his wife, 29-year-old Bianca, since December 2022.

Kanye married to his current wife Bianca Censori in December 2022, one month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.