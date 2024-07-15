England fan who got permanent 'England Euro 2024 winners' tattoo before they were beaten by Spain reveals his next plan







Monday, July 15, 2024 - An England fan who got a permanent England Euro 2024 winners' tattoo before they were beaten by Spain has revealed that he does not intend to cover it up despite the Three Lions defeat.

Dan Thomas, 29, from Swindon, Wiltshire, was confident in Gareth Southgate's team that he got a tattoo of the Henri Delaunay Cup with the words 'England Euro 2024 Winners' on his left leg just days before the final.

Despite the heartbreaking result last night, the data consultant has said he does not intend to cover it up even after England's 2-1 loss against Spain.

Mr Thomas said he remains confident the Three Lions will become winners at the next tournament in 2028 and will alter his tattoo in four years.

Just moments after the final Mr. Thomas said: 'We came close, I don't regret the tattoo'.

'If anything, I don't think it'd be hard to change the 4 into an 8 in four years time. I won't be covering it up. Absolutely no regrets and I still love it.'

Mr Thomas described the results of the match as 'bittersweet' and praised the team for reaching the final.





'Bittersweet after the game, the result wasn't what we wanted, but a great achievement to reach yet another final,' he said.

'I think England played well. I'd say (Marc) Guehi was the stand-out player in the match, however (Kobbie) Mainoo has made the difference over the course of the tournament.'

He added: 'It's only a matter of time before we win something.'

'I don't really tend to look at the comments on my tattoo. Other people's opinions don't phase me,' he said.

'I'd encourage others to do the same in following tournaments to get behind the team.'