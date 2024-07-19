Man hurls unprintable insults at KPLC officials who had gone to his residence to harass him - Wakenya wamechoka (VIDEO).

Friday, July 19, 2024 - A man was filmed confronting rogue Kenya Power and Lighting (KPLC) officials for allegedly camping at this home to harass him.
He alleged that different KPLC staff have been
flocking to his home in the past few days threatening to disconnect power from
his house and asking for bribes.
The seemingly intoxicated man hurled
unprintable insults at the officials and chased them away.
“I am not opening my house. If you are a man
enough, disconnect the power from the transformer,” the man lamented as he
confronted one of the KPLC officials, who tried to calm him down in vain.
Watch the video.
Man hurls unprintable insults at KPLC officials who had gone to his residence to harass him - Wakenya wamechoka pic.twitter.com/5otdTvIRg1— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 19, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments