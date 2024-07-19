Man hurls unprintable insults at KPLC officials who had gone to his residence to harass him - Wakenya wamechoka (VIDEO).





Friday, July 19, 2024 - A man was filmed confronting rogue Kenya Power and Lighting (KPLC) officials for allegedly camping at this home to harass him.

He alleged that different KPLC staff have been flocking to his home in the past few days threatening to disconnect power from his house and asking for bribes.

The seemingly intoxicated man hurled unprintable insults at the officials and chased them away.

“I am not opening my house. If you are a man enough, disconnect the power from the transformer,” the man lamented as he confronted one of the KPLC officials, who tried to calm him down in vain.

Watch the video.

Man hurls unprintable insults at KPLC officials who had gone to his residence to harass him - Wakenya wamechoka pic.twitter.com/5otdTvIRg1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 19, 2024

