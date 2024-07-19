Aingie kwa jam - A Boda Boda rider says as he blocks a government vehicle from overlapping! The fear is gone (VIDEO).





Friday, July 19, 2024 - A government communications vehicle was blocked from overlapping on one of the busy roads in Nairobi.

The rogue driver wanted to overlap and drive on the wrong side of the road but he was blocked by a boda boda rider.

“Aingie kwa jam,” the rider told him as he blocked the road.

The driver was forced to stay on the lane and follow other motorists stuck in traffic.

Since Gen Zs started protests, rogue government officials who had a habit of overlapping in traffic and bullying other motorists have been following traffic rules for fear of being disciplined by the public.

Watch video.

Aingie kwa jam - A Boda Boda rider says as he blocks a government vehicle from overlapping! The fear is gone pic.twitter.com/y8DuB7AqkN — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 19, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.