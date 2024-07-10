Man caught smuggling over 100 live snakes in his trousers

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - A man has been caught trying to smuggle over 100 live snakes into mainland China by cramming them into his trousers, according to the country’s customs authority.
The unnamed traveller was stopped by customs officers as he
sought to slip out of semi-autonomous Hong Kong and into the border city of
Shenzhen, China Customs said in a statement on Tuesday, July 9.
“Upon inspection, customs officers discovered that the
pockets of the trousers the passenger was wearing were packed with six canvas
drawstring bags and sealed with tape,” the statement said.
“Once opened, each bag was found to contain living snakes in all kinds of shapes, sizes and colours,” it added.
The statement said officers seized 104 of the scaly
reptiles, including milk snakes and corn snakes, many of which were non-native
species.
An accompanying video showed two border agents peering into
transparent plastic bags filled with squirming red, pink and white snakes.
China is one of the world’s biggest animal trafficking hubs,
but authorities have cracked down on the illicit trade in recent years.
The country’s biosecurity and disease control laws forbid
people from bringing in non-native species without permission.
“Those who break the rules will be… held liable in
accordance with the law,” the customs authority said, without specifying the
man’s punishment.
