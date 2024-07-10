Members of the public attempt to carry out street justice on a man in wheelchair accused of killing activist YAZMEEN WILLIAMS in New York (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - A Manhattan street in New York United States, erupted in anger when a man in a wheelchair was taken into custody for the k!lling of a young woman, whose body had been found wrapped in a blue sleeping bag days before.

At least 50 neighbours and family members of the deceased activist, Yazmeen Williams, 31, swarmed the police officers who placed the man on a stretcher and whisked him out of an apartment building in the Straus Houses, a public housing development on East 28th Street near Second Avenue.

Some got close enough to punch him in the face, grab his jeans and rip the back of his blue-and-yellow striped shirt.

Officers and emergency service workers held out their arms to keep the crowd at bay.





Some of the loudest screams were from Ms. Williams’s mother, Nicole Williams. “You killed my daughter! Please kill him!” she cried out.

“She didn’t deserve that,” her mother said. “She was a good daughter. She was my best friend.”

The man was considered a person of interest in the woman’s death on Monday, July 8, but has not been charged.

Neighbours said he and Yazmeen Williams were a couple, but the family said they were not familiar with him.

On Friday, July 5, just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious package outside an apartment building on East 27th Street in the Kips Bay neighbourhood of Manhattan.

When the police arrived, they discovered Ms. Williams’s body wrapped in a sleeping bag next to a pile of trash.





The city’s medical examiner found that Ms Williams had been sh0t in the head, and her d3ath was ruled a homicide, the police said.

On Monday afternoon, July 8, before the police took the man into custody, roughly 10 family members gathered at the apartment Ms. Williams grew up in on Second Avenue, about two blocks from where her body was found.

Her aunt, Nisha Ramirez, said that Ms. Williams had graduated from Buffalo State University with a degree in criminal justice and had just started a job with the New York City Housing Authority.

Watch the video below.