Man 66, who murdered his girlfriend while he was on bail for killing another partner just 16 months earlier is jailed for 35 years

Wednesday, July 03, 2024 - A man who murdered his girlfriend while he was on bail for killing another partner just 16 months earlier has been jailed for at least 35 years.
One of his victims, Naomi Hunte, 41, had repeatedly reported
to police that she was terrified of Carl Cooper, 66, before he stabbed her to
death at her home in southeast London on Valentine's Day in 2022.
Cooper was arrested as an 'obvious suspect' but denied
killing Ms Hunte and was released on bail.
In June last year, 16 months later, a second partner, Fiona
Holm, 48, went missing and has never been seen again, Woolwich Crown Court
heard.
Cooper had denied but was convicted by a jury of murdering
both women.
Mr. Justice Johnson handed Cooper two life sentences and
ordered that he serve a minimum of 35 years before he can be released on
parole.
The judge told him: 'You have a history of acting in a
controlling and coercive manner to your female partners.
'Ms Hunte had also made a previous complaints to police
about your behaviour, she had also complained to friends that you had stabbed
her with a screwdriver.
'Other women have also made similar complaints about your
conduct in the past, I am sure that you over many years have been a great
danger to women.'
Describing the attack on Ms Hunte, the judge said the wound
to the upper half of her chest, was 12.5cm deep and punctured her right lung.
'That injury was fatal she would've died within an hour, either you waited whilst she died, or you left her for dead.
'Because of the number of wounds, because of the use of a
knife to stab her, because of the depth of the wounds I am sure you intended to
kill her.
'On 20 June 2023 Fiona went to your flat, you went to an off
licence together and returned to your flat, she was never seen again.
'You had murdered her, you made extensive efforts to cover
up what you had done, you disposed of her body causing her family the
unimaginable distress of not knowing what happened to her.
'I am satisfied so that I am sure that each of those steps
were taken to conceal what you had done, but they were insufficient, her blood
was found in many different locations of your living room.
'All the evidence suggests you become violent when women are
unwilling to have sex with you.'
Ms. Hunte had repeatedly called police claiming Cooper was
stalking her and described him as 'some sort of psychopath'.
Cooper had denied murdering Ms Hunte when he was first
arrested on 18 February.
Police body-worn footage showed a handcuffed Cooper, who can
neither read nor write English - speaking in Jamaican accent.
He says: 'Me can't run, where run I go? Me never run. You
can't run in England. Nothing you can do in England and get away with - you
can't.'
Prosecutor Joel Smith KC said police were called by
neighbours to Ms. Hunte's flat in Congleton Grove, Plumstead, on 14 February
2022.
'When police went into the flat, they saw Ms Hunte lying across a sofa in the lounge,' said Mr Smith.
'Her head was on the sofa and her legs dangled off the side.
'The sofa was saturated in blood and there was blood all
around the room. Ms Hunte had been stabbed. She was dead.
'Her arms were by her chest facing upwards. The button and
zip to her trousers had been undone.
'Ms Hunte had told police on a number of occasions and that
she was scared of him.
'Later police investigations would reveal the presence of Ms
Hunte's blood on three different areas of the defendant's coat,' said Mr Smith.
'In the meantime, Mr Cooper had been released.
'And then, lightning struck for a second time. In June 2023
a woman named Fiona Holm went missing.
'She too had been in a sexual relationship with Carl Cooper.
She too had complained to the police about his violence.'
Mr. Smith told jurors they would 'no doubt see a pattern
emerging because Carl Cooper killed Fiona Holm too'.
'And he hid her body - hid it so well, in fact, that it has
never been found.
'Nonetheless, the police investigation exposed the
defendant's involvement in this killing too.'
Ms Holm's blood was found on clothing at Cooper's address
even though he had refurbished the flat and thrown furniture away.
Her bloodstains were detected on the walls, door, and wi-fi
router in his living room.
Cooper had gotten rid of a television but police recovered
it and traced his blood on the set too.
He also lit a series of fires in his garden in the days to
burn her bloodstained clothes.
Mr Smith added: 'He is a man with a predilection to control
women - particularly the two deceased women - and prone to violence when
challenged. He is, in short, a callous bully and a killer.'
Cooper, of Wilmount Street, Woolwich, denied two charges of
murder.
Fiona Holm's sister, Helena Davies said outside court: 'Her
mother, siblings, children and grandchildren are left without a beautiful
person who meant so much to us all.
'She was vivacious, loved people and life, was kind to all
those who knew her, she was funny and came out with the most outrageous lines
which would have everyone laughing.
'This vile, evil, man took her life, and we want to know
why. We want to know where he put Fiona so we can bury her and lay her to
rest.'
Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, of the Met's
Specialist Crime Command, said: 'Carl Cooper is a dangerous, violent domestic
abuser who preys on women with vulnerabilities.
'He took the lives of two vibrant, sociable women who were
so very loved by their families and friends. Naomi and Fiona are in my thoughts
today.'
A £20,000 reward is being offered by police for information
which leads to the discovery of Ms Holm's body.
DCI Blackburn added: 'Whilst I am relieved that Cooper will
be incarcerated in a place where he poses no threats to women, my greatest
regret will always be there wasn't sufficient evidence to charge him earlier.
'Naomi was found stabbed to death in her home, but we
continue the search for Fiona's body as Cooper has refused to tell us and the
court where her remains are, this is devastating for her family.
'The court proceedings being over does not mean our efforts
to find Fiona will stop, despite Cooper cruelly denying Fiona's family the
opportunity to bury her we will remain committed to finding Fiona and returning
her to her family.
'We will also continue to investigate the possibility that
Cooper had help in removing Fiona's body and I will arrest and charge those I
have evidence to do so.'
