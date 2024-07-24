Appointing your girlfriend to command battle-hardened soldiers takes a lot of arrogance - BONIFACE MWANGI attacks RUTO after he appointed SOIPAN TUNYA as Defence CS.





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Renowned activist, Boniface Mwangi, has launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto after he made further changes to his Cabinet by nominating Soipan Tuya as the Defence Cabinet Secretary in place of Duale.

Boniface Mwangi implied that Ruto nominated Soipan Tuya because they have a romantic affair.

He accused the head of state of being arrogant and lacking emotional intelligence, adding that Soipan didn’t serve the plum job in government that would see her head the crucial docket.

Rumours of Ruto’s affair with Soipan Tuya have been going rounds on social media for quite some time.

Soipan divorced her husband Stephen Ole Kudate, a former MCA, immediately after Ruto appointed her to the Cabinet.









